Sci-Fi For The People: Fans Decide The Future Of “Continuum” Via Vine-Based Program Extension

Fans of Continuum, now in its second season on Canada’s Showcase, will determine the outcome of this season’s finale by choosing sides via a digital and social extension of the cerebral sci-fi show about a time-traveling cop from the future pursuing Liber8, a group of rebels determined to quash the corporate overlords.

Developed by Showcase in association with Toronto-based interactive agency Secret Location, the initiative incorporates Vine videos–released on Showcase’s Continuum site after each episode–that go deeper into the story being told on air and provide insight into the thinking that motivates both sides of the conflict.





Fans are encouraged to share these videos via Twitter and Facebook and even create their own pieces of six-second video propaganda through Vine, furthering the storytelling as well as the conversation around the show. Fans can pick a side, add their commentary, and ultimately influence what happens in the season finale by tweeting @ContinuumSeries using the hashtags #Liber8Now and #1FutureOurWay.

It’s hard to figure out which side to root for on Continuum–the series produced by Vancouver’s Reunion Pictures starts its second season in the United States June 7 on Syfy–because both the governing corporations and Liber8 are guilty of terrible things. In fact, this moral complexity made for vigorous debate among fans during season one of the show. “We really wanted to keep that dialogue going but then also give the fans a payoff on the linear side,” says Chris Harris, head of social media for Showcase’s parent company, Shaw Media.

Continuum creator Simon Barry was invested in the project from the beginning. “We have a show that was already appealing to people who were wired–sci-fi tends to attract a fan base of people who are tech-savvy.” Barry says.

“I also knew that there were opportunities to do more storytelling about the mythology online that we couldn’t do through the broadcast version of the show,” he continues. “There were so many different layers that made it not just appealing, not just from a strategic point of view but also from a holistic approach to the show.”