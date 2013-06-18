Meet The Data Scientist: How Hilary Mason Turns Research Into Business Solutions

Bitly grew up with the social web. Going on five years in operation, your favorite URL-shortener now sees tens of millions of links shared per day. Those links see hundreds of millions of clicks.

That’s a ton of data–and it’s the job of Hilary Mason, the New York company’s chief scientist, to figure out what to do with it. Making useful things out of data sometimes requires what seems like an unexpected creative leap–the ability to see how a mandate for research on one track can turn into a product on another. In other words, data scientists solve business problems that aren’t immediately apparent, turning research into something unexpected.

Technology, she’s proclaimed, should give us super powers–and she’s a prime example. Having studied computer science and algorithms at Brown and written the book on machine learning, she has also algorithmically uncovered the mediocrity of New York restaurants.

At Bitly, her job, as she describes it in her bio, is a mix of pure research, exploring, and engineering. “My role is chief scientist,” says Mason. “What I really do is push potential forward.”

The solution-creating work the data science team does opens up opportunities for businesses to solve a problem in the market, Mason says, even it wasn’t immediately apparent. Such was the case for Bitly’s attention-ranking product, Realtime.

Realtime, a product of Bitly-labs, shows what’s being clicked on and shared across the Bitlyverse. There you’ll find a front page with a range of stories that are getting a “disproportionate spike of attention.” These will often be celebrity stories–look out for the Kardashians and Biebers–but also unexpected ones. The afternoon of our interview, the trailer for a movie called Elysium came out, generating a huge spike in interest and sending it to the front page.





“The research goal behind that was to know what is happening in the world right now,” Mason says. “The product goal was to be able to make that really complicated set of information useful to people.”