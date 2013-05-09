A Salute To Mothers From P&G And Maria Shriver

Procter & Gamble had a hit in 2012 with its tribute to mothers of athletes and Olympians. Its new mom-themed spot, tied to Mother’s Day (this Sunday in the U.S.–don’t forget) is “The Gift My Mother Gave Me,” celebrating the life of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the cigar-smoking, football-playing, activist founder of the Special Olympics. She was also the sister of J.F.K. as well as mother to Maria Shriver. In the film, Shriver talks about her mother as inspiration and champion. “Stop saying ‘I’m just a mom,’ ” she implores other mothers. “Feel empowered.”