Take A Savory Trip To Finlandia, Where Cheese Reigns

Finlandia Cheese is looking to transport consumers to the faraway land of Finlandia, “Where Cheese Reigns.”

A new campaign by Barton F. Graf 9000 features a cast of characters that borrows more from van Eyck than from the traditional cheese school. The characters include the Flavor Philosopher, the Flavor Caretaker, the Cheese Masochist, the Cheese Dunce, the Cheese Gladiator, the Cheese Rogue, the Cheese Thief, the Cheese Watchman, and the Warrior.

Each radio or visual ad highlights one of the characters and his or her relationship with Finlandia cheese. The print ads mimic old-school paintings, only with each character surrounded by cheese.

“The Cheese Dunce’s brain,” for example, “cannot process the bold flavors and fine, natural ingredients of Finlandia Cheese.”





The Flavor Caretaker “is a kind, cheesehearted man.”

And the Flavor Philosopher “contemplates the natural flavors of Finlandia’s fine cheeses and tries to apply them to the meaning of life and sandwiches.”