YouTube Threatens Its Own Comedy Stars: “This Better Be Funny”

Last week, at YouTube’s brandcast event, speakers like Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt emphasized the mix of marquee names and homegrown heroes who populate the video-sharing platform’s channels. Now the company is putting funny folks from both categories front and center, with its upcoming Comedy Week.





Starting on Sunday, May 19, with a livestreamed supershow, YouTube will devote a week to showing off all the offerings on its comedy menu. Featuring new videos rolling out all week from the likes of Ryan Higa, Rainn Wilson, and the Lonely Island guys, Comedy Week will deliver the message that, no matter what you find funny, YouTube has something for everybody.

The web video titan is promoting its event with a new series of ads–the campaign includes online and mobile banners, site takeovers, and outdoor ads in addition to the videos here–that give viewers an idea of what’s in store without revealing too much. Created by the New York office of agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, the ads are populated by a Who’s Who of YouTube talent, all of whom the company is borderline threatening, with the tagline “This Better Be Funny.” Everyone from College Humor’s Jake & Amir to JASH’s Sarah Silverman appears, pretending (?) to not know quite what to expect from the upcoming Comedy Week.

Start finding out for yourself with the videos in the slide show above.