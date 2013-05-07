Google Salutes Moms In Touching Mother’s Day Tribute

In honor of Mother’s Day, Google, with help from agency Whirled, has released a video that pays tribute to moms and all of their encouragement, enthusiasm, terrible dance moves, and tender loving care. Like previous heart tuggers, such as “Dear Sophie,” “Here’s To Moms” looks to reveal the human connections enabled by Google services and encourages you to reach out to your mother via Gchat, Google+, and a host of other Google features.