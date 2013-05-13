Let’s Talk About Sex, But Let’s Have Puppets Do The Talking

Kermit would blush if he heard the things that come out of the mouths of the puppets featured on Felt, a new series on Logo TV, the network aimed at LGBT viewers as well as their straight allies.

About as far away as you can get from Sesame Street and The Muppet Show, the series, which airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST, finds puppets reenacting couples therapy sessions, speaking frankly about everything from infidelity to sexual incompatibility to fetishes.





And while the puppets are the faces of Felt, audio recordings of actual couples therapy sessions form the soundtrack. The intimate revelations of two dozen duos, including a straight Christian couple that got married young, lesbians struggling with a lack of intimacy, and gay men divided by body issues, will be depicted over the course of the show’s eight-episode run.

“Logo has been amazing about letting us explore anything and everything. If you name a relatable relationship issue, it’s probably in the show,” says Tom Forman, CEO of RelativityREAL, which conceived of Felt in partnership with New Birch Productions.

But why play out real-life scenarios with puppets? “We used puppets to protect the identities of the people on the show. Seriously. It’s not a gimmick,” Forman says. “If we couldn’t protect their privacy, we would be stuck with the typical reality TV weirdos, which is a lot less fun. In a counterintuitive way, the puppets allow us to make the show more real.”





Well, there are some limitations. The puppet sex–the puppets reenact intimacy exercises–only goes so far. “We did have to make sure any puppet sex stayed thoroughly PG,” Forman says.

And that’s surely for the best.