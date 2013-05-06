The Child Abuse PSA Designed To Be Seen By Children Only

The sad truth for some children is that those meant to protect them are the people who inflict the greatest harm on them. When a child’s trust in the grown-ups in their life is violated, turning for help can seem impossible. Simply seeking out which people or organizations serve to aid abused children can result in further punishment from an aggressor. Which is why Spanish children’s foundation Anar created a public service ad, “Only For Children,” that just kids can see.

Alongside the International Day Against Child Abuse, agency Grey Group España launched an outdoor campaign that uses lenticular printing to mask the poster’s message from adults. People over 5 feet 7 inches tall (reportedly the average height of an adult) would see one ad of a sad but otherwise unhurt child with the message “Sometimes child abuse is only visible to the child suffering it.” For those under 4 feet 3 inches (the average height of children under 10), the child’s face appears bloody and bruised, and the text, “If somebody hurts you, phone us and we’ll help you,” becomes visible.

The goal was to get the message across to kids who might see the ad while accompanied by an adult. While the majority of kids, presumably, are safe with their parents, for those who aren’t, the ad offers a safe(r) way to get help.