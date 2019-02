SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

Digital technology has vaporized throughout our world, so much so that the very word “digital” has lost its association with technology and has become shorthand for the content we distribute through this channel. In this video, the first in the weekly series of Scrubber Bar Stories, Rob Davis, Executive Director of Ogilvy & Mather’s Advanced Video Practice, explores content strategy and the role of content in the purchase funnel.