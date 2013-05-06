Where Data And Creativity Meet: Confessions Of A Quant, Madison Avenue’s “Hitman”

There’s a job in the creative field that requires craft, stealth, and speed. It’s a job many people in the industry don’t understand, because they don’t want to. It’s dirty, nontraditional, rife with code, and entirely under the radar.

After all, if we’re on someone’s radar, our efforts have been too overt. Experts in our field boast Bond-ian finesse, polish and grace, and are employed by the government or in the finance sector.

Meet the creative industry’s hitman: the creative data strategist, aka analyst or quant.

Quantitative hitmen and women are observers of human behavior, vigilante data hackers, and shadowy figures who interrogate data to discover uncommon insights. Today’s creative data strategists are more than data crunchers. These hired guns must be technically proficient with their weapons (R, statistics, visualization libraries). Understanding how each part of their formulae and equations work can mean the difference between a hit and a misfire.





Additionally, great creative data strategists develop an intuitive feel with the data–where to collect it, which way to write the data schema and how to analyze it. We often work alone to crack the strategy, because the work itself requires shoot-to-kill methodological precision.

Creative data strategists are multilingual (computer language, statistics, communication skills), lateral and critical thinkers (ideas and truth), and skilled in deductive and inductive reasoning (understanding the bigger picture and where to drill for more descriptive detail). They are both strategic (framing exploration questions to get the most out of data) and tactical (using the right tools to visualize the insight).