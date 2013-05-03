Solving Huge Problems, One Atom At A Time: The Purpose And Power Of IBM’s “World’s Smallest Movie”

By the time midnight rolled around this past Wednesday, a demonstration by IBM scientists on the subject of atomic-scale magnetic memory had been viewed more than 1 million times–in less than 24 hours; a day later, more than 2 million.

Of course, this demonstration took a novel form: it was released to the world as The World’s Smallest Movie (and was so certified by the Guinness Book of World Records). A stop-motion movie telling a simple story, it was made by moving atoms, magnified 100 million times by a scanning tunneling microscope, at -267 degrees C.

But what explains the movie’s appeal? And what is the point IBM is making?

Currently, it takes one million atoms to store one bit of information. Last year, IBM researchers announced a breakthrough: a way to reduce the number of atoms from 1,000,000 to 12. While this caused a stir in specialist circles, the news didn’t travel much beyond that. However, the implications of this discovery for businesses, and Big Data, are profound.

As with Watson (another IBM Research initiative that drew wide interest), the atomic memory project is an urgent response to the immense realities of Big Data. If Watson’s appearance on Jeopardy! was a demo for how to make sense of Big Data, The World’s Smallest Movie approached from another direction: where to put it all.

While data poses challenges of volume, velocity and veracity, the opportunities it presents can hardly be overstated. We already see it changing the way marketers interact with customers, how police forces stop crime before it happens, and how cities improve everyday life for citizens.

IBM’s work on atomic memory promises to spawn innovations that will lead–by a very short path—to very tangible, clear commercial applications; ones that will affect us all. For instance, it should allow us to carry devices that can store every movie ever made, every book ever published, every song ever recorded. (This makes the once-impressive boast of having thousands of songs in your pocket seem quaint.)