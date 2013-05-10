Looking For A Career Change? 6 Reinvention Tips From The Ultimate Multi-Hyphenate

From champion skier to stuntman to actor to film producer to author to game developer to graphic novel publisher and back to film producer (pause for breath), Frank Beddor has had more careers in one lifetime than most mortals cram into several.

The 1981-1982 World Champion Freestyle skier, Beddor spun his wheels as a struggling stuntman and actor before going on to produce the 1998 comedy There’s Something About Mary. From 2004 to 2009, he rolled out his best-selling fantasy novel trilogy, The Looking Glass Wars (Penguin), a dark reimagining of the Alice in Wonderland tale. From 2006 to the present, he has been cowriting and self-publishing the spin-off Hatter M graphic novel series chronicling the Mad Hatter’s 13-year search for Alice. The fourth of the five-book series came out May 8 and is teased in the above slideshow.

Beddor’s Automatic Games site features free online role-playing games to publicize both his books and those of a friend, PJ Haarsma, author of The Softwire science-fiction series. Through his Automatic Pictures production company, Beddor is currently producing a sci-fi romance movie, The Juliet, for Sony Pictures and New Regency, with Rubert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) attached to direct.

Here, Beddor talks about the lessons learned from his own circuitous journey and offers points as to how to reinvent yourself in another career–no matter how seemingly disparate from the one you’re in now.

Frank Beddor today (left) and during his championship freestyle skiing days

Beddor’s profile as a champion skier landed him as a stunt skier in commercials and films like Hot Dog, the Movie and Better Off Dead. Moving from Minnesota to Los Angeles the following year, he parlayed the relationships he’d made with the directors and casting directors of those movies into bit acting roles in films like Amazon Women on the Moon. “All these people had careers that were just starting, and I just coattailed off them,” he laughs.

Beddor tried honing his acting skills at the Stella Adler Academy in Hollywood, which required students to read plays, playwright biographies, and write backstories and scenes for characters he was portraying. Acting classes made him realize how uncomfortable he was with public speaking and being judged for his personality and looks. He began gravitating toward the writing exercises, which were more self-contained, like skiing. Inspired by screenwriter friends, Beddor began writing short stories he thought could be turned into films.

One of Beddor’s stories was about the 10th Mountain Division, a World War II Army unit of skiing soldiers trained to fight in mountainous and arctic conditions, which he sold–in a cold pitch via letter–to the Kennedy/Marshall Company, which had just made the survival film Alive.