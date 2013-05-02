See Five Wildly Different Bombay Sapphire Shorts Based On the Same Loose Screenplay

Last year, we mentioned a contest from Jameson Whiskey, in which aspiring screenwriters competed to have Kevin Spacey bring their short film scripts to life. Meanwhile, Bacardi-owned brand Bombay Sapphire Gin has a contest using a similar concept, with an imaginative twist.

Now in its second year, Bombay Sapphire’s Imagination Series film competition gives budding filmmakers a chance to flesh out a very loose script in whatever way they’re inspired to pursue. In association with Tribeca Film Festival, the contest begins with a page of ambiguous dialogue from screenwriter Geoffrey Fletcher, who won an Academy Award for Precious. The most imaginative submissions will be put into production, with the writer’s involvement. While the second year’s competition is now under way, the winners from last year’s competition have just been announced.





Fletcher laid out some ground rules on the Imagination Series website before unveiling the script, letting contestants know what they’re allowed to cook up with his intentionally ill-described ingredients.

“You may imagine its characters, its location(s), and its events in any inoffensive way that you wish for your entry piece of up to 5 minutes in length.You may add to the dialogue sparingly. Your characters can be any combination of people, creatures, or objects, real or imagined. Feel free to place these characters anywhere (Earth or otherwise), in any time period (past, present, or future) or in any genre (comedy, thriller, or otherwise) that you wish to use.”





The winning entrants did, indeed, take advantage of this leniency. There’s the animated Crab from Cadi Catlow, the sign language-filled Water Song, and the prison-set Room 8 from London filmmaker James W. Griffiths, among others. Even though there is only a single page of dialogue in the script, each film extends beyond the four-minute mark–with Concrete going to nearly seven minutes.

Watch all the short films in the slide show above.