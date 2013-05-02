These Are Great Warriors Oot Here Tonight: Got Your Soul-Stirring Hockey Video Right Here

As you are no doubt aware, the Stanley Cup playoffs are under way, with game one between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on tonight. If that doesn’t make you sufficiently excited, take a look at this play-offs kickoff video from Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster, the CBC .





This video has everything–fights, big men crying, Stanley Cup hoisting, fights, fan jubilation, shredded ice…fights. And Baba O’Riley, of course–the stirring track that provides the somewhat predictable yet perfect accompaniment to the on-ice action.

Even if you don’t watch hockey, it’s worth a look for the vintage footage. And fights.