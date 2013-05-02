advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” Poster Is Open To Interpretation

Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” Poster Is Open To Interpretation
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Until now, the most shocking thing about Lars von Trier making a two-part erotic epic starring Charlotte Gainsbourg called Nymphomaniac is the fact that it hasn’t already happened. But the controversial genital-mutilating, Nazi-invoking director has now unveiled the first teaser poster for this fall’s prestige project, and it’s tasteful and restrained while still being obliquely dirty. Rather than show even a single heaving bosom or glimpse of man butt, von Trier’s poster reduces his film to a simple parenthetical device. It’s a road that the band Sigur Rós has traveled before with one of their album covers. Of course, in von Trier’s hands, the symbol takes on a whole new feeling. The only other promotional release is a movie site, which hints at more to come on May 16.


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life