Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” Poster Is Open To Interpretation

Until now, the most shocking thing about Lars von Trier making a two-part erotic epic starring Charlotte Gainsbourg called Nymphomaniac is the fact that it hasn’t already happened. But the controversial genital-mutilating, Nazi-invoking director has now unveiled the first teaser poster for this fall’s prestige project, and it’s tasteful and restrained while still being obliquely dirty. Rather than show even a single heaving bosom or glimpse of man butt, von Trier’s poster reduces his film to a simple parenthetical device. It’s a road that the band Sigur Rós has traveled before with one of their album covers. Of course, in von Trier’s hands, the symbol takes on a whole new feeling. The only other promotional release is a movie site, which hints at more to come on May 16.