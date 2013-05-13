Eli Roth’s 4 Rules For Scaring The Bejesus Out Of Us

The man who brought us torture porn hasn’t exactly softened, but Eli Roth can be surprisingly thoughtful about why he makes the movies he does. With a leading role in Aftershock, a disaster-horror film he produced and cowrote, now in theaters, Roth spoke to us about how he taps into the zeitgeist and uses it for an entertaining kind of evil.

You don’t have to keep raising the ante if you’re a keen observer of the culture, says Roth. “It’s not necessarily about making everything scarier than what you’ve done before. I think the key is being very, very in tune with what’s happening in the culture and what terrifies you about that.”

Eli Roth in Aftershock

Right now, what terrifies Roth is how people are using social media without regard for its true consequences. “When I see everyone getting swept up in these political causes that they know absolutely nothing about because it’s so easy to if you use the correct hashtag, that’s going to backfire in some horrible way. People don’t really know what they’re talking about, but the people who do aren’t necessarily listened to because their tweets aren’t as funny.” He sees people misdirecting their rage all over the place. “It’s like a mass psychosis, this weird witch hunt psychology where you can see people going crazy. All their frustration gets vented at the people who write the inappropriate tweets, not at what’s actually causing it.”

His observations of slacktivism inspired much of his upcoming movie, The Green Inferno. “I wanted to make a movie about the laziness of modern student activism–slacktivism–people hitting the retweet button without really knowing anything and feeling like that’s enough. It’s much more about them feeling better about themselves rather than actually doing anything.” He cites Pussy Riot and Kony 2012 as recent causes that stirred ignorant passions. “Everyone wants to appear like they’re good people, but no one knows anything about it. When you saw this guy masturbating, you realize it was a perfect metaphor, this masturbatory exercise, making people feel better about themselves.”

“A year-and-a-half ago, when people heard I was doing a show for Netflix,” says Roth, “they were like, Oh, you’re doing a web series?” In the wake of House of Cards, no one’s asking that now. And, according to Netflix, Hemlock Grove‘s early viewership numbers have exceeded House of Card‘s.





Roth sees himself as a guy who uses current technology, whatever it is, to reach an audience and to stay ahead. He’s been on Twitter for years. Before that MySpace, and before that, message boards. And in the making of his movies, he uses technology to do things that he could never otherwise afford–like the rather impressive arial shots of Valparaiso in Aftershock. “Our crew rigged a Canon 5D Mark II Octocam on a remote-control helicopter.”

And when it came to shooting the nightclub sequence, he says he turned to security camera footage of the real event (“They’re horrific!”) as a model for it. “We wanted it to feel like a ’70s disaster movie but use modern technology. When you film with a 5D you don’t need a lot of light, and you can shoot much faster.”