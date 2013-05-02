The Rise of the Professional Patient

This is the story of a hypothetical patient. Let’s call him Phil. A delivery driver, Phil recently noticed a suspicious-looking mole on his forearm–the one he hangs out the truck window for hours at a time, uncovered. Concerned, Phil took the obvious first step: He paid a visit to Dr. Google to figure out if he should be concerned. After paging through a dozen or so hits, our man quickly intuited that he would find enough there to be able to arrive at one of two conclusions. He would either find that the mole is small and harmless (meaning he might be a cyberchondriac who needs a chill pill more than any other medication), or that there was enough reason for worry to have a professional check it out.

SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

But here’s the thing: Once Phil moved past that initial self-diagnosis, most of the health-care sites his web crawl would turn up won’t be particularly helpful. They’re either watered-down introductions and overviews aimed at curious lay people (good for strep throat, bad for a person newly grappling with the everyday-life implications of a complicated disease like diabetes), or physician-focused materials designed to inform a treater, not a sufferer, of the condition in question. In this the modern era of patient-centered medicine, where physicians and patients are becoming increasingly alienated, what Phil is really looking for are ways to become better at taking care of himself and making his own decisions.

Visualizing Healthcare Communities of Practice. Diagram of connected networks of users on the DiabetesHUB. The large circles at 11 and 8 o’clock likely form two online healthcare communities of practice.

In other words, if Phil really does have skin cancer, he’s on his way to becoming a professional patient–someone who takes at least partial responsibility for his own care. His wife, Phyllis, will wind up becoming a kind of professional caregiver. Both want to get better at their roles–and in some very real sense, they have new jobs. As part of those jobs, they will end up talking with others facing similar situations with the disease, and joining a densely connected, highly active community focused on skin cancer.

These are called communities of practice, and the role of these groups is to help Phil and Phyllis figure out:

What will it be like to live with one decision or another, not just in terms of percentage chances of positive or negative results but also what life will be like on a day-to-day basis

What different physical or emotional states and symptoms mean

The full range of options available, now and in the not-too-distant future, so they can decide when, how, and with what Phil is treated (if he chooses to be treated at all)

These are not casual communities, and as a result many of us don’t belong to them. But anyone going online to try to get better at being a patient or caregiver is starting down the path towards becoming a member. Think of the process of joining a community of practice as a kind of apprenticeship: You watch and listen at first, then begin to dabble, then finally grow until you reach a point of full membership, where in tackling your own situation you help the group as a whole.

Say a member of the group crowd-sources the question “How do I take the keys from my father, who still thinks he can drive but who is a danger to himself and others?” In a community of practice, this query will likely spark a robust discussion that produces an array of possible solutions, meaning that everyone–not just the person asking the question–benefits.

What does this mean for those in the health-care industry looking to better connect with the likes of Phil and Phyllis? Plenty. Health-care communications have become too comfortable with the idea of speaking primarily to expert providers and lay patients. In the emerging DIY health-care model, the patient is neither. Phil and Phyllis are not just looking for information, they’re also looking for actionable advice, practical wisdom, tried-and-true clinical gems that mirror in some ways the kinds of learning interns and residents and nurses undergo in a hospital setting.