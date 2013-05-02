Enjoy Reading Your Paper On The Device That You’ve Acquired Through The Suffering of Others, Selfish

Left-wing Swiss weekly newspaper Die Wochenzeitung, or “Woz” has announced its digital presence through a series of punchy ads that take a stab at some of the environmental and human rights impacts of the electronics industry–impacts that most people would prefer not to contemplate while enjoying those electronics.

“Now you can comfortably read our articles on your tablet that has been built by exploited Chinese workers,” reads one ad, created by agency Leo Burnett Zurich.





Two other ads are equally guilt-inducing.

“Now you can comfortably read our articles on your power-consuming and electric smog-producing computer that later ends as electronic waste in Africa, reads one.

And the other, “Now you can comfortably read our articles on your smartphone, for which underpaid mine workers had to excavate the commodity Coltan under degrading circumstances.”

The message, of course, is that Woz bills itself as Switzerland’s “most critical” paper and so isn’t afraid to be critical of its readers, too. While the ads serve as reminders of unpleasant truths about our everyday gadgets, it is unknown whether people will be contemplating the impacts of their technology habits, or if they will be prompted to actually visit the new digital Woz presence.