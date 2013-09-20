Aaooohh, Werewolf On Netflix: Behind The Shockingly Gory Man-Beast Effects In “Hemlock Grove”

A warning to those who’ve received their human-to-werewolf schooling at the hands of Twilight: Eli Roth’s Hemlock Grove might not be for you. The instant and comparably delicate transition of the vampire trilogy’s hunky, shirtless men into imposing canine creatures is like a preschool version of the violent, visceral, and totally grisly transformations in the gruesome new Netflix series executive produced by Roth and based on the book by Brian McGreevy.

In Hemlock Grove, a sleepy town racked by a series of apparent murders, beasts emerge from human flesh in dark and misty forests in ways unlike any we’ve seen in the cinematic werewolf canon. The first transition of the 13-episode season (and there are only two) happens to character Peter Rumancek (played by actor Landon Liboiron). Standing hunky and shirtless in the forest (this seems to be a requirement for such storylines), his bones start cracking in a most unpleasant way. His head then whips back fiercely before he falls to the ground where his eyes pop out of his face in a bloody gush. Sharp claws burst from his disfigured hands before the skin of his back rips like wet tissue paper. Then, finally, the pièce de résistance. This being an Eli Roth joint, the facial transition is pure lunch-losing gore. As teeth start falling from his mouth, Peter uses his newfound claws to shred the skin from his face, revealing a repulsive black snout that bursts from within. The newly born beast then eats the remnants of its human self. This is a werewolf transition fit for a modern horror age–and Netflix.

We sought out the experts at Zoic Studios to explain exactly how such a grim creature was brought to life. CG supervisors Sallyanne Massimini and Mike Kirylo say that the job of creating Hemlock Grove’s werewolf transitions came to Zoic Studios after the scenes were shot with practical elements, such as a fake head from which skin was ripped and a prop wolf head, to less-than-horrifying effect.

“We started batting around different ideas about how the guy would transform. Everyone knew it was going to be the wolf breaking out of the guy’s skin but we were trying to figure out how,” says Kirylo. “Originally we were thinking that his skeletal structure would change into a wolf and then all his skin would rip off, but the things we liked about the practical wolf was that the guy was actually ripping off his face. So we tried to incorporate that. It was pretty gross.” The end result was a combination of both.





Trying to figure out what that transfiguration would actually look like was the next challenge. The show’s producers provided Zoic with a reel of film references that included American Werewolf in London and the ’80s art house horror film Cat People. Still, none of the material contained quite the right visual elements.

“If it’s already happened in real life and has been filmed, it’s a much more tangible visual to achieve,” says Massimini. “But because, as far as I know, werewolves don’t actually come out of people’s bodies, it’s much more abstract and trickier to achieve because it’s a matter of deciding what it could do or what it could look like. There were just so many things to play with because you don’t have an exact thing to match.”

Instead, the VFX team took to Google, searching out the gnarliest images they could find. Image searches performed included: mucous, blood, horse births, burned animals, wounds, lacerations, and the relatively benign wolf snarls.