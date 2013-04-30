JetBlue Sends A Social Shout-Out To Jason Collins

JetBlue has made its voice heard on the “issue” of gay athletes, creating a quick, social show of support for newly out NBA player Jason Collins.

The Washington Wizard announced via Sports Illustrated on Monday: “I’m a 34-year-old N.B.A. center. I’m black and I’m gay.” Media chatter ensued, with most people viewing the move as a welcome opening up of the discussion of gay athletes in pro sports–President Obama said he “couldn’t be prouder” of Collins, and Shaq saluted him for “showing all of us what leadership looks like” (and then there were the arbitrary other opinions that have no business being aired in the context of a discussion about sports).

And today, JetBlue added its own perspective. Through its agency Mullen, JetBlue posted this image to its Facebook page with the words, “Thanks, Jason. Today we’re all on the same team.”

The image takes its visual cues from the “i-people” device used in JetBlue’s ad campaign, “You, Above All.”

Click to the Facebook page to see the (not universally positive) reaction.



