Help Rhinos–Send A Letter To Somone In Asia With A Horrific Stamp On It

Only 29,000 rhinos remain in the world, and these creatures continue to be killed, often so poachers can sell their horns on the black market for upwards of $60,000 per kilogram–all for the sake of imaginary medicinal benefits.

In an effort to protect these animals, one of South Africa’s national symbols, Stop Rhino Poaching has launched a campaign that puts a new spin on standard wildlife-protection postage stamps.

Instead of the glorious wildlife shots we might see on other nature-themed postage, these stamps feature graphic images detailing the remains left behind by poachers after killing rhinos for their horns, and they contain messages in Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai that read “say no to rhino horn.” The stamps are to be stuck on letters sent from South Africa to Thailand, Vietnam, and China, “in the hopes that they landed in hands of those people who buy and trade in rhino horn,” according to the agency.

StopRhinoPoaching.com aims to spark conversation about the killing of rhinos for the sale of their horns on the black market, ultimately raising awareness about this issue in an effort to eventually put a stop to it.

The stamps were also used to create posters that were hung around South Africa in an effort to encourage the country’s residents to use the stamps on all letters they send to China, Vietnam, and Thailand.







