Christian, Muslim, Jew, Buddhist, Atheist: Who Is Most Likely To Help A Brother Out?

As advertising legend has it, David Ogilvy was on his way to the office one day when a blind homeless person asked him for money. Ogilvy rebuffed him on the money, but he did dispense some ad wisdom perhaps worth more than whatever he had in his wallet. He changed the man’s sign from, “I’m blind, please give me money” to “It is spring and I am blind,” thus changing the conversation. Now, a homeless man seems to have absorbed a similar lesson, presumably without help from any modern-day Don Drapers.