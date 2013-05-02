What 3-D Printing Means To The Future Of Advertising

Around the dawn of the personal computer, advocates proclaimed that there would be one of these fancy boxes in every home. A few dissented, of course. We see who won out.

Similarly, if we assume for a moment that today’s advocates are right and 3-D printing or additive manufacturing is, if not the next household technology, then certainly a transformative business development, then what might it mean for advertising and marketing?

Let’s look to the recent past for a bit of direction on the future.

Consider the dawn of television–the earliest ad executions were considered “experimental,” as few staff were actually versed in the skills of motion filmmaking, editing, producing, location scouting. No standards and practices had been established regarding the length of storytelling, budgeting. Hollywood and Broadway craftsmen were part of a boom of hiring and consulting in advertising.





Fast-forward to today and we’re experiencing familiar growing pains afforded by technologies like social and mobile. And again, we’ve come to start solving it by introducing new craftspeople and “new” skill sets to the ad agency–new people who can think natively in these burgeoning communications languages, new people who are still trying to tell product stories that delight and engage.

So now, hello, 3-D printing…

It’s important to remember that few technologies were introduced to help advertising–inventors seem to have bigger aspirations in mind. Whether it was the printing press, the radio, the television, the personal computer, the Internet, the mobile phone, or augmented reality and Google Glass, each has forced (yes, I say forced) the craft of advertising to evolve in response to it.