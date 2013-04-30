7 Big Ideas You Missed Last Week

I walked ten blocks north from my office, along the Hudson River on Manhattan’s west side, to get to Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored New York conference. It’s a lovely walk—particularly on a spring day—and it knits together different threads of the city. The river is on one side, industrial facilities, some decaying, loom over the shore, while the occasional loft conversion drew my eye like an early flower. Walking back, after a day of high-test inspiration, the landscape recalled the nature of innovation itself. Refreshed by a flow of new ideas, innovation happens amidst the life we live now.





Here are 7 memorable themes that bubbled up at Innovation Uncensored. Not one of them is entirely new. But like a loft in a hot neighborhood, they’re some of the most valuable things you can hold on to.

Authenticity is what you do and whose interests you serve. It’s not what you say. We seek it out in friendships, relationships, and as consumers. It is simply irrational that we aren’t behaving accordingly as organizations. Being authentic leads to the development of the most successful and enduring personal and corporate brands. Both Mario Batali and Diane von Furstenberg offered up personal reflections to the audience, and both have built a brand that is bigger than themselves or the products they sell. Diane von Furstenberg is still learning to grow into the brand DvF has become.

Nancy Lublin, CEO of DoSomething.org, made it clear that in the world of social good, the days of supporting a cause based on the ‘CEO Wish’ are over. Corporations need to get involved—both authentically and tactically—with causes that mean something to their business, employees and consumers. Young people are hungry to have an impact on the world around them, and if your consumers care about something, you should too. Co-founder and Co-CEO of Warby Parker, Neil Blumenthal, predicted that in 20 years, you will not be able to hire decent talent if don’t put community ideals above your own. I don’t think it will take that long.

I joined in a collective sigh of relief the moment it happened; even though there was no name calling, bad digital and mobile ads received a public shaming. The lesson: don’t hate the player, change the game. Care about consumers’ experiences; don’t aim to disrupt what they’re trying to do. To that point, don’t expect an exchange of value in order to get a consumer to disclose personal information to the brand. If you are getting information from a consumer, use it to improve his or her experience. Don’t cannibalize the relationship being established.

Brands can be drivers of social innovation as well. Alexa Von Tobel, LearnVest CEO, tackled the taboo of personal debt, the cost of secondary education and the inaccessibility to financial planning tools for those who need it most. The conversation turned to social change, youth culture and equality, topics were opened up and buzzwords were slaughtered, which was all quite refreshing and effective.

Great innovation is a balance between the brainpower inside big organizations and the agility of the fearless. Matt Kingdon, Co-Founder of ?What If! Partners, requested that all flowcharts be left at coach check. Innovation isn’t about fitting into existing boxes and processes. In order to grow, organizations must play it a bit loose–not just tolerating creativity, but encouraging it.