“Savour Every Moment”: The Dog-Centric Tribeca Film You May Not Have Seen

Director Keith Hopkin, known to Co.Create readers for his Dogs in Cars viral video hit, is back at it and sure to win over dog and cat fanciers with a gorgeous new short that played as brand content at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Shot in both upstate New York and Southern California, scenes within the film include dogs and cats frolicking through snow-covered farm fields, swimming and diving into pools, running through trails, playing, and chasing birds.

Savour Every Moment Hopkin aimed to “capture, in a simple and pure way, the almost magical effect our pets can have on us by helping us see even small things from an entirely new perspective,” said Hopkin in a statement. The short film was funded through Canadian pet food company Petcurean and debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival this past weekend. Plus, the film has already earned an impressive 400,000 views on YouTube.

Petcurean also created a Facebook page where consumers are encouraged to share stories, films, and videos related to how they “savor every moment” with their pets. Entries with the most votes will be rewarded prizes, including being featured in a Petcurean ad campaign, a GoPro camera kit, and a year’s supply of Petcurean dog or cat food.





Famed underwater dog photographer Seth Casteel assisted with the aquatic shots. The music in the film is by Carly Comando.