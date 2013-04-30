Yahoo Touts Original Programming With John Stamos, Ed Helms

One of the founding partners of the Digital Content Newfronts , Yahoo kicked off this week’s proceedings with announcements of new original programs created with partners including Ed Helms, John Stamos, and Cheryl Hines.

The company has made a mark in the digital video space over the past year, working with partners like Tom Hanks and Barry Sonenfeld in 2012, and is currently producing and distributing more than 50 original shows online. Some of their successes have extended offline as well.

Burning Love

The Bachelor parody, Burning Love, which debuted on Yahoo! last summer has been picked up by E! Entertainment. The comedy series was already hailed as a prime example of Hollywood players engaging with web series (Ben Stiller’s Red Hour films produces it) when it was introduced; now it’s an example of Internet-television symbiosis, with episodes airing both online and on TV. Similarly, Yahoo’s crime thriller Cybergeddon, from the producers of CSI, is being distributed to international TV markets.

At the Newfront event, Yahoo announced three new comedy shows: Tiny Commando (starring Zachary Levi, Gillian Jacobs, and Helms and created by Helms), about a four-inch-tall investigator who employs tiny vehicles to solve crimes; We Need Help, from creators, producers, and stars Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris, wherein the two share an assistant,; and Losing Your Virginity with John Stamos (executive produced by Morgan Spurlock and Stamos), in which the host interviews celebrities about their first times. Yahoo also played up the previously announced and anticipated comedy from Jack Black called Ghost Girls. New programming also includes a trio of new lifestyle shows Fashion Recipe, Cinema & Spice and Grill Girls and announced a deal with Condé Nast Entertainment, which will bring lifestyle content inspired by the publisher’s brands to the Yahoo network.