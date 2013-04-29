Microsoft Makes Sport Of Android-Apple Battles With New Windows Phone Spot

For the last few years, the mobile phone marketing landscape has been dominated by the battle between Apple and Android. It was a battle that Samsung escalated with its amusingly direct attacks on Apple’s fanboy culture.





In a new spot from agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Microsoft joins the battle by positioning itself as an alternative to the whole unpleasant affair. This ad touts the Windows-powered Nokia Lumia 920 as a tasteful reprieve from the competitive one-upsmanship of the other two brands.





Directed by Roman Coppola, the ad takes place at a wedding which is populated by die-hard mobile-phone partisans. One side of the aisle loves doing the phone-bump transference that is the famous magic trick of Samsung’s Galaxy; the other side uses Siri to make insults. Meanwhile, the Nokia-faithful caterers simply observe the ruckus, rather than getting sucked into it–even though this unflattering depiction of two competitors sort of formally constitutes getting sucked into it. The final message: “Don’t fight. Switch.”