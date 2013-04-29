advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Microsoft Makes Sport Of Android-Apple Battles With New Windows Phone Spot

Microsoft Makes Sport Of Android-Apple Battles With New Windows Phone Spot
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

For the last few years, the mobile phone marketing landscape has been dominated by the battle between Apple and Android. It was a battle that Samsung escalated with its amusingly direct attacks on Apple’s fanboy culture.


In a new spot from agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Microsoft joins the battle by positioning itself as an alternative to the whole unpleasant affair. This ad touts the Windows-powered Nokia Lumia 920 as a tasteful reprieve from the competitive one-upsmanship of the other two brands.


Directed by Roman Coppola, the ad takes place at a wedding which is populated by die-hard mobile-phone partisans. One side of the aisle loves doing the phone-bump transference that is the famous magic trick of Samsung’s Galaxy; the other side uses Siri to make insults. Meanwhile, the Nokia-faithful caterers simply observe the ruckus, rather than getting sucked into it–even though this unflattering depiction of two competitors sort of formally constitutes getting sucked into it. The final message: “Don’t fight. Switch.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life