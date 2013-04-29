Horrific Reflections In Comedy Movie Posters Say: “You’re Next”

Last year, we saw an ad for Old Spice emerge from within commercials for other Procter & Gamble products. Now, this Inception-style layered marketing strategy has spread over to the realm of movie posters.

Lionsgate recently rolled out a viral marketing campaign for its forthcoming slasher film, You’re Next, that piggybacks (or Trojan-Horses?) the posters of other movies. In New York and other cities, the posters for The Big Wedding and the Tyler Perry-produced Peeples feature actual-size reflective images of the creepy animal-masked killers from the newer horror movie. Perhaps you’re next to abruptly look over your shoulder in broad daylight?





You’re Next had a consensus-building premiere at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival, after which Lionsgate promptly snapped it up. The wait since then may have benefited the movie, however; director Adam Wingard has since scored a cult hit with the anthology horror flick, V/H/S, which is streaming on Netflix (and which I personally can’t recommend enough). The new movie is set at a family reunion during which family members get picked off one by one. Now, the rest of us have a chance to feel lurked on if we should happen to see one of the stealth campaign posters.

Watch a trailer for You’re Next below, and look through further posters in the slide show above.

H/t to Collider