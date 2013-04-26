Epcot’s Iconic Globe Has Been Possessed By Pixar Monsters

In the movie Monsters Inc., Billy Crystal and John Goodman’s monsters are out to scare humans one at a time. On April 25, however, they scared a whole lot of humans all at once. Actually, it was probably more of a welcome scare, as the faces of Sully and Mike were projected onto Epcot’s Spaceship Earth (you know, that giant, spiky globe?) The fuzzy faces were there to announce that Disney will be keeping three of its theme parks open for 24 hours over Memorial Day weekend. They were also perhaps there to remind folks that the Pixar sequel, Monsters University, is coming out this summer. In any case, it looked pretty cool.