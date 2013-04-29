Pandora For Beer? Beer Mapper App Allows For Beer Discovery Across the Beer Space

Until recently, the nerdiest thing to happen to beer in some time had been the introduction of Game of Thrones ale . However, news of the official brew of Winterfell has now been watered down by a new innovation: a heat map depicting users’ tastes across a number of beer categories.

Beer Mapper is an app that presents users with one pair of beers at a time, and then asks for a preference. After you make several selections, the app reveals how your preferences play out across the “beer space” in a number of different categories.





Created by Kevin Jamieson, a research assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the app uses data pulled from 10,000 beers and preferences on the website RateBeer.com. There is a ridiculously complex explanation for how the maps are created here, but the results are easy enough to understand. Beermapper can determine the 15 closest beers to each one you like and your favorite styles of beer, as well as providing measures of what level of color, bitterness, and maltiness you prefer. Unfortunately, this miracle tool is not quite ready for prime time just yet.

“Sorry, no, the app is not on the app store,” Jamieson says on his site. “The app is 97% done but those last few percent are some of the hardest parts, like making things a bit more intuitive for the user and providing background code that lets the app run in the background without running down the battery.”

Have a look at the heat maps in the slide show above.

[Image: Flickr user Cambridge Brewing Co.]