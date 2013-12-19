Bobcat Goldthwait On How to Write a Screenplay–Right Now

They say the key to creating any written work is not in the writing, but in the rewriting. Subsequent drafts of your book or movie project are where the clarity and polish kick in. The only problem is you still somehow have to do that initial writing, no matter how much your brain seems to resist. Fortunately, Bobcat Goldthwait just may have found the simplest and most direct way of getting it done.

The ’80s movie mainstay occupies his own schizophrenic lane in the cinematic and stand-up comedy worlds. He was recently named Esquire’s Director of the Year for his work on 2012’s God Bless America; however, he also frequently performs at comedy clubs that double as fish restaurants. One role may be more glamorous than the other, but the latter provides Goldthwait the means to run off and make movies whenever he feels like it (he feels like it a lot). First, he has to write them, though, in a process that resembles nothing so much as a man taking himself hostage.





The veteran comedian and actor first tried out his unusual technique with 2006’s Sleeping Dogs Lie. It was a movie that came out of Goldthwait’s frustration about whether he could even tell a story. He ended up going to a hotel, and committing an act of self-inflicted Misery–remaining locked inside until he wrote the entire screenplay. After shooting the finished product for $20,000, the movie ended up a hit at Sundance and paving the way for an unlikely second career as an auteur.

Still hot off the word-of-mouth from last year’s God Bless America, Goldthwait has already completed his next feature, the partly improvised Sasquatch film Willow Creek. Below, the writer-director outlines the process for how both these films, and others, were written.

I usually go to a chain-quality hotel, nothing too fancy. The pressure of actually paying for a hotel encourages me to have something finished.

I like to go somewhere at least an hour or two away from home so I have no distractions. I really try to stay someplace where I don’t have any friends nearby and no movie theaters. I like to write at night, so a big distraction for me is usually going to the movies. This way, I’m cut off from that. The other good reason for a hotel is after years of being a nightclub comedian, or even just how I’m wired, is I’ll tend to write all night and sleep during the day.