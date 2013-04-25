“Community” Finally Makes Full Use of the Oscar-Winning Screenwriter In Its Cast

After winning an Academy Award, it’s important to choose your next project wisely. Not everyone can follow up Philadelphia with Forrest Gump, and there are countless missteps. For most Oscar-winning screenwriters, it might seem like a somewhat lateral move at best to write an episode of the sitcom Community afterward. It’s a task Jim Rash is uniquely suited for, though. He’s been a cast member on the show for four years.

Jim Rash

Along with writing partner, Nat Faxon, Rash began his career with the star-making Groundlings improv company in Los Angeles. Before his major acting breakthrough as the slight, bald, short sleeves-and-tie-clad Dean Pelton on Community, Rash had popped up in smaller roles for years. All the while, he’d also been honing his writing craft.

When Rash and Faxon wrote a screenplay called The Way, Way Back, it didn’t get produced, but it got a lot of attention. Soon, the duo was tapped to adapt a novel called The Descendants. It was their first major opportunity as writers and they succeeded far beyond what they’d anticipated. The movie was a critical and financial hit (earning Rash, Faxon, and Alexander Payne an Oscar for adapted screenplay), and it led to even more promising opportunities.

The Way, Way Back will be the duo’s directorial debut. It comes out in theaters on July 5 with a cast led by Steve Carrell. Additionally, Rash and Faxon are working on two screenplays, one of which is going through the drafts stage at Fox Searchlight. The other is a vehicle for fellow Groundlings alum and friend, Kristen Wiig. Before any of those projects sees the light of day, however, Rash’s first post-Oscar test as a screenwriter–the episode he wrote for Community–will air on April 25.

Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, Alexander Payne

“I almost didn’t dare,” the actor says of writing an episode. “I’m obviously a huge fan of the show that I’m on. I love and admire Dan Harmon and the writers, and where they’ve taken us, and I didn’t want to mess it up.”

Somewhere between the third and fourth seasons, though, while the series was on summer hiatus, the idea of Rash penning an episode started getting kicked around internally. When the show runners presented the opportunity to the actor, he happily agreed.

“Of course, when they mentioned it again in the latter half of this season I got stressed,” Rash says. “Because now I actually have to do it.”