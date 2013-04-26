Joining The Conversation: Lessons In Real-Time Marketing

Real-time advertising. Newsjacking. Conversational marketing. Call it what you will, creative communication that plays off of the cultural moment has become a necessary addition to the marketer’s skill set. Yet as a growing number of brands vie to be topical and culturally relevant, they must do so with eyes open to the potential pitfalls, the authors of a new book on real-time advertising warn.

The brickbats aimed at food portal Epicurious for its self-promoting tweets in the wake of the recent Boston marathon bombing and the plaudits earned by Oreo for its topical tweet at this year’s Super Bowl neatly encapsulate the power, potential, and pitfalls, according to Grant Hunter, regional creative director, Asia Pacific, at Iris Worldwide and coauthor of Newsjacking: The Urgent Genius Of Real-Time Advertising.

“Before, brands just did topical advertising. Now, they have the tools to create anything from simple mashups to a whole website overnight. The challenge is to justify why a brand is jumping onto a topical wave, and ensure that by doing so it adds value and stays relevant to its audience,” he explains.

On the flip side, an attempt by clothing designer Kenneth Cole to link the Arab spring protests in Cairo with excitement about his spring collection was irrelevant to the brand and a misjudgement in terms of taste.

“It’s tempting to jump on a major breaking news story, because it’s what people will be talking about. But it’s when a brand is seen to be jumping on the misfortune of others that things can go wrong,” adds Hunter. “It works if it is playful so makes people smile, or is truly supportive in intent so adds real value.”

Such as? Diageo’s launch of Watermark Rum in Australia to raise money for the recovery effort following Victoria’s devastating floods in 2011. Or, more recently, Boston Marathon sponsor Adidas and Boston Beer Company, which both announced they would donate profits from, respectively, a commemorative T-shirt and Samuel Adams Boston 26.2 brew to the attack’s victims.

Ikea Netherlands, Lemz, Netherlands, January-December 2011

While the last two examples are too, well, topical, to feature in Hunter’s book (an admittedly not very real-time format), many more from previous years are. These include Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s work on Old Spice Responses, Iris’ own Johnnie Walker’s Step Inside the Circuit Formula 1 news feed, and Lemz Amsterdam’s Ikea365 campaign (see slide show), along with insights into the best approaches to achieve successful real-time marketing.