How Machinima Is Diving Into Scripted Content Without Leaving Gamers In The Dust

Unless you’re a video game fan, the name Machinima isn’t the first name on your lips when you talk to people about online video. You might say YouTube, the main platform where Machinima videos are seen, or you might say Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon. It’s a fact of Internet life that Sanjay Sharma, the company’s executive vice president of strategy and business development, wishes were a little different.

“Um, yeah!” he says when asked if he’s frustrated that services like Amazon and Netflix soak up all the press in the online space, despite the fact that the Machinima YouTube channel has omore than 8 million subscribers and the videos on that channel have been viewed over 4 billion times. “I think we’re the new kid on the block, and this is an area where Netflix has been killing it,” he tells Co.Create.

Halo4: Forward Unto Dawn

Sharma calls Machinima the “new kid,” even though it’s been providing original content online for 13 years, because people seem to be discovering it for the first time now that other online video services like Amazon and Netflix are entering the original content arena. “So comparisons between us and Netflix and HBO and cable networks, those are coming along more naturally now,” says Sharma. “And that’s great because that’s exactly how we see ourselves, and that’s how we believe our audience sees us, and that’s certainly how advertisers see us, including TV studios who leverage our platform to advertise tune-in campaigns for their own TV shows.”





While they’re loyal to the fans who watch their how-tos and other game action videos on popular channels like Respawn, the people at Machinima know that expanding into scripted programming is the best way to grow their audience. This assumption has been borne out by the size of the audiences that went to Machinima Prime to watch Mortal Kombat: Legacy, a scripted series based on the legendary video game; the premiere has generated 19 million views to date and the rest of the episodes are in the 4 million to 7 million view range. Even less popular shows, like the prequel Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome, produced in conjunction with the Syfy network, generated well over 10 million total views. The first episode of well-received live action Halo series, Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn got 5 million views in its first two weeks and has over 11 million views (on the YouTube channel alone) to date. Machinima wants to tap into the viewers who binge-watch shows like BSG and The Walking Dead, many of whom are also gaming fans.

“We feel like we’re in the right place in terms of genre; we feel like we’re in the right place in terms of audience,” says Kevin Doohan, the company’s executive vice president of marketing. “Our audience is one of the most likely audiences to watch this scripted episodic stuff. So as long as we keep the content true to the audience, and in this genre that is Machinima, heightened reality, sci-fi action, not sci-fi fantasy–like Terminator versus NeverEnding Story–then we’ll be successful.”

To that end, Machinima has started to sign production deals with companies that will help develop this programming. The biggest splash they’ve made so far is signing a deal with Ridley Scott’s production company RSA to produce 12 short films that have the potential to become ongoing series. Whether any of these pilots will become a series will be determined more by the viewers’ reaction than just sheer numbers.

Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome

“We’re able to drive big viewership for anything that is the right type of content for our audience just because of the scale that we have, and then we have some real rocket science when it comes to driving views on the YouTube platform and beyond,” says Doohan. “So we’re able to drive viewership really, really well, but then some shows kind of pop beyond that. Or the fans just absolutely adore it, and those are the things that we focus on.”