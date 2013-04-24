Why Every Ad Agency Should Have A Customer Experience Unit

About two years ago I cofounded vbp orange , a customer experience consultancy that was birthed within advertising agency Venables Bell & Partners. Like many beginnings, it was the result of both rational and emotional impulses: the rational recognition of a real business opportunity for an agency, and the emotional and personal need for a change. I’d be lying if I said that there weren’t moments at the start when I wondered if we really had permission to do this.

Two years later, we are partnering with Audi to optimize and differentiate its ownership experience, which I have found to be incredibly rewarding work. In the meantime, I’ve been asked a lot of questions about vbp orange. As we’ve built out our capabilities, and as “customer experience” has begun to take on a more recognized meaning across industries, the nature of those questions has gradually changed from “What (in the hell) are you doing?” to “Why aren’t more agencies doing this?” This evolution is telling, because the tenor has shifted from mild curiosity to outright alarm. Which means we’re on to something.





So why isn’t every agency from coast to coast launching a customer experience consultancy? They should. Here’s why.

This isn’t something we’ve just been telling ourselves. Agency people understand the fundamental relationship that companies can form with their customers–and, most important, they understand the way a well-executed idea can impact that relationship. The recent viral video from Dove, in which a police sketch artist illustrates women’s descriptions of themselves versus descriptions given by strangers, is a great example of that understanding.

There’s research and there’s empathy. Sometimes the two coincide. Agency people tend to do both well. We go into people’s homes and go through their medicine cabinets and their trash and play fetch with their dogs. We recognize narratives and subtexts. We know how to interpret that pause before they answer the question. We feel their stress and revel in their successes. We know when they call bullshit. Customer experience starts with an understanding of the customer, and at good agencies, that discipline is baked into the culture.

We are used to owning problems with our clients. We know what it means to be a partner. We do it for years–sometimes for decades. Contrary to what some consultancies and design firms would have you believe, customer experience is often a long-term commitment. You don’t solve it over a three-month design project. It involves a commitment to a way of doing things as a company that takes time to plan and execute, and even more time to implement. Agency people are used to the long haul.

So what’s stopping you, Mr. and Ms. Advertising Executive, and the rest of your industry, from swimming upstream into customer experience? Based on my observations over the past two years, I would say that it comes down to learned behavior–industry muscle memory that has to be broken: