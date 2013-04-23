See What Your iPhone And Other Personal Effects Will Look Like “100 Years Later”

There have been magazine articles books and TV shows devoted to forecasting what earth, cities, and all of humanity’s creations would look like after we disappeared. They’ve given us a compelling look at how soon a building, say, would be reclaimed by nature without human intervention.

A new project from artist Maico Akiba shows us what our personal possessions might look like 100 years from now (if, for some reason, they weren’t tucked away in a cool, dry place indoors).





The artist and frequent children’s book illustrator has an ongoing piece called “100 Years Later,” in which she depicts very of-the-moment items as excavated relics. Items such as iPods and Apple keyboards suddenly appear to have been long abandoned and neglected–an overt nod to the speedy obsolescence common to objects in today’s accelerated culture.

Akiba’s technique involves outfitting each object with fake rust and moss to simulate their journey through the ages. The rust either appears caked on, or smeared in leaky waves. Meanwhile, the moss looks rather Chia-esque and chock full of biology. The effect is realistic enough that you can practically smell the decay.

Have a look at some of the images from “100 Years Later” in the slide show above.