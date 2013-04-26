The Bilingual Adventure Of Making “Kon-Tiki”

The journey to dramatize Thor Heyerdahl’s famous Kon-Tiki voyage for 21st-century consumption relied on a hellaciously complicated consortium of 24 financiers from seven countries. But when it came to rounding up creative talent, Kon-Tiki turned out to be an easy sell. Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning, who codirected the movie with childhood friend Espen Sandberg, likens the team-building for Kon-Tiki , which just opened in limited release, to Heyerdahl’s own efforts.

“When Thor assembled his crew for the raft, he sent a telegram from New York to Norwegians that he wanted to come with him, and it basically read ‘Crossing the Pacific on balsa wood raft to prove theory. Need crew. Are you in?’ And the answer from all of them, was ‘Yes.’ That’s what it sounded like for us,” Rønning recalls. “Everybody jumped in and wanted to be a part of it. Everybody in Scandinavia has a relationship to that story.”

Rønning, Sandberg, and the film’s producers took extraordinary measures to make sure English-speaking moviegoers could relate to the saga without having to hassle with sub-titles: They shot Kon-Tiki simultaneously in Norwegian and English.





Kon-Tiki producer Jeremy Thomas explains, “We hired dialogue coach Constantine Gregory from England’s National Theater to work with actors on the set every day and get them word perfect. Joachim and Espen would shoot the Norwegian version in three or four takes, then straight away go in with the same camera setup and shoot the scene in English. They weren’t fumbling around. It was done efficiently.”

Delivering dual versions of Kon-Tiki satisfied financiers and Heyerdahl himself, according to Thomas. The British indie producer visited the explorer at his home on Tenerife in the Canary Islands three times in the late ’90s. Before Heyerdahl died in 2002, he finally agreed to authorize a scripted drama about his trip, on one condition. Thomas says, “I promised Thor that I would make the film in English. He had not given the rights out to any Norwegians because he wanted the film in English. Thor wanted the movie to be seen by people all over the world.”

One challenge for Kon-Tiki 2.0: Heyerdahl had already told the story of his 4,700-mile trip across the Pacific in a 1951 Oscar-winning documentary and best-selling memoir. What more needed to be said? Rønning tells Co.Create, “When Thor made his documentary, a lot of it was about the science part of the trip, but the thing is, he did not sell 50 million copies of the Kon-Tiki book because people are so into migration theories. It was an adventure.”

Sandberg adds, “I can assure you that the movie would have been very different had Thor Heyerdahl himself directed it. It was important for us to create a new Kon-Tiki chapter by making a movie about Thor as a human being. We wanted the film to have that emotional core.”