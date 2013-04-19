Evian Follows Up Its “Roller Babies” Viral Smash With “Baby & Me”

If it’s dancing babies, it must be…Evian. But in a new twist in the French-owned mineral water brand’s “Live Young” campaign, the latest spot, breaking via social media today (Friday, April 19), features grown-ups taking part in a joyous dance-off against pint-size versions of their younger selves.

In the new commercial “Baby & Me,” created by BETC Paris and directed by We Are From LA through production house Iconoclast, a man walking down a street glimpses his reflection in a bus wing mirror only to see himself as a child gazing back.

Surprised to find the baby mimics his movements and expressions, he starts to dance–to a punchy remix of “Here Comes the Hotstepper”–and as he does, other passersby join in to dance with younger versions of themselves reflected back from a nearby shop window.





It’s all about being connected with your inner baby–a sensation that creates “a feeling of freedom, of letting go, a spontaneous and communicative frenzy,” according to Evian global brand director Laurent Houel. And as the frenzy takes hold, the group begins to dance.

“The babies are an essential part of Evian’s culture and history,” says Rémi Babinet, BETC’s chairman and global creative director. “In France, it’s the water distributed in maternity hospitals and recommended by doctors for mothers to give their babies–something that dates back as far as 1935!”

He adds: “For this new campaign, we thought it would be fun to let the babies meet their adult selves, and figured a reflection in a mirror would be the perfect way to do this. The encounter becomes a symbol for the vision of youth that Evian represents: a positive attitude and an open mind, even when it comes to the unexpected.”