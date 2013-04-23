We’re Not Saying Justin Bieber Ruined Europe’s Economy, But We’re Not Saying He Didn’t

While economists search for ways to explain, and mitigate, the financial collapse of Greece, Portugal, and Spain, some left-field possibilities probably get lost in the shuffle. For instance, Paul Krugman has probably overlooked the correlation–as illustrated in a Guitar Player magazine ad–between the music of Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, and One Direction, and these fiscal disasters.

This cheeky ad is part of a new campaign created by Leo Burnett Tailor Made, which shines a spotlight on some of the ill effects that tend to result from guitar-led music falling by the wayside. In order to prove that it’s always been this way, another ad correlates some unfortunate fashion trends of 1985 with the songs that ruled the charts that year. Case closed.

Have a look at both ads below.







