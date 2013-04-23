When Will We See A Macklemore Or 50 Shades-Style Blockbuster–In Movies?

When you talk about independent creators, success has always been a matter of scale. An unsigned musician who puts his own records out doesn’t look at Beyonce and see his competition. An author who self-publishes an eBook doesn’t expect to oust James Patterson from the bestseller’s list.





That was the case, anyway, before “Thrift Shop” became the first song from a self-released album (and only the second indie song in history) to top the Billboard singles chart, and the self-published Fifty Shades Of Grey sold 70 million copies. But while we’ve seen that sort of success break barriers in music and publishing, we’ve yet to see it happen in film: many independent filmmakers still look to a traditional studio distribution model to get their movies in front of audiences. And the Kickstarter-assisted projects that look most like potential hits will also ultimately be studio releases.

But it won’t be that way forever. Sooner or later someone is going to release a film that’s distributed without the help of a traditional “gatekeeper” and that competes on the same level of major Hollywood successes–if not The Avengers, then certainly Ted or Magic Mike. Our money’s on sooner, and here are some things you should know about that movie.

Before Fifty Shades Of Grey, the publishing industry wasn’t buzzing that the future was in erotic Twilight fan-fiction. Before “Thrift Shop,” novelty songs from white rappers weren’t ascending to unprecedented success. Even independent films that were bought by major studios during the ’90s boom were unpredictable. A movie like The Blair Witch Project broke new ground in terms of what could constitute a successful release.

Jonny Mars, an independent filmmaker whose first film, football documentary America’s Parking Lot, was recently picked up for distribution on ESPN, points to Blair Witch as the exact sort of movie that could succeed without a gatekeeper now. “What they did is still trying to be done,” Mars says. “Their hype machine was mystery. And this is real. Enough people believed in it that it went nuts.” That sort of hype spreads even better in a viral media age than it did in the ’90s.





Movies obviously succeed in part on their home viewership audiences, but to be the sort of cultural phenomenon that we’re talking about, it’ll have to have a theatrical release, too. And the avenues for getting into theaters now are wider than they’ve been in the past.

Look at Tugg, a crowdsourcing platform that allows users to request that their local theaters show movies that they’d otherwise hesitate to risk screen time on. (The company works with over 85% of the theaters in the country, according to CEO Nicolas Gonda.) Users request a screening, and when enough people sign up, the theater books the film. This is good for one-offs, but Gonda says that it also gives theaters and filmmakers the opportunity to respond to audience interest. “It allows them to be exploratory and reactive, which is not usually the way that a distribution strategy can be on a granular, city-by-city level,” Gonda explains. “A lot of times, we’ll have theaters coming to us wanting to book that film for an entire week or more.” It’s not hard to imagine a mass Internet campaign that brought a movie to theaters around the country all at once–and then kept them there.