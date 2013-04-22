Step Inside Cornelia Funke’s MirrorWorld With New iPad App

The MirrorWorld series of young adult novels from bestselling author Cornelia Funke exist in a fantasy world reminiscent of The Brothers Grimm. When Funke protagonist Jacob Reckless passes through a magic mirror to another world, he enters a place where witches eat children and grotesque ogres strike fear. Where dark fairies cast spells and a Goyl’s touch turns the skin of men into stone. Rich with detail, the author’s creations beg further exploration. There are questions that need answering such as, when a witch eats a child, does she use a recipe?

It turns out that yes, yes she does. And you can find numerous Child-Eating Witch Recipes in the MirrorWorld iPad app. More than a self-contained e-book, MirrorWorld, created by multiplatform storytelling company Mirada, is a story world extension that brings to life the many characters, backstories, and more detail-oriented elements from Funke’s books Reckless and Fearless.





Told in tales that are original to the app, fans of the series discover the origin of how Jacob Reckless became a treasure hunter and how his mentor Albert Chanute lost his arm to an ogre. Readers can peruse Chanute’s treasure list, read a detailed journal of various ogre types, or pore over an illustrated botanical guide of “Mischievous & Miraculous” plants.

“There are things in the novels that just cry out for exploration…like Chanute’s Treasure List. What is on that list? And what does it actually look like?” says Mirada chief creative officer and cofounder Mathew Cullen, who launched Mirada with director Guillermo del Toro, cinematographer Guillermo Navarro, and executive producer Javier Jimenez. “What is the full story behind the ogre, after whom Chanute named his Ogre Tavern and whose stuffed arm hangs over the bar? And then these questions and pursuits lead you to new questions: Are there different types of ogres?”

This very approach gave birth to the story “The Yearning.” When asking questions about some potential quandaries that might arise with child-eating witches, the question of what happens if a witch eats a child that’s too young arose. Turns out, such a careless sorceress finds herself in a mothering way. The original story that came of it, rendered as slightly animated lithographs, is at once macabre and heartrending.

Since the MirrorWorld universe is a take on mid-19th-century Europe, Cullen and his team referenced illustrations and artists of that time, and drew inspiration from various story and art forms, including cinema, graphic novels, shadow play, sculpture, oral tradition, tapestry, songbooks, and dreams.





Upon launching the MirrorWorld app, visitors are faced with a magic mirror. Tapping the mirror brings them to the Ogre Tavern, a dank and uninviting place where they can pan around to find ghostlike artifacts that lead them to individual stories, each of which bear unique graphic and navigational traits, many with narration by Funke. In “How the Tailor Came to the Hungry Forest,” a camera scanning over an illustrated tapestry tells the story of a murderous tailor, while in the “Bad Substitute Father,” distorted live action and shadow puppetry evoke the oral tradition of campfire tales in recounting a horrific attack. One of the most engrossing executions is in “The One for The Other,” a rescue-cum-romance story that uses multiplane illustration and a continual horizontal swipe navigation to take readers through the tale.