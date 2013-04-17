Armed and Antiquated: Startling New Ad Pushes To Update Gun Laws

It’s an all-too-familiar scene at this point: A determined man charges into a building with a gun, disregarding all who try to impede the awful progression toward his target. As the scene plays out in a new ad, however, there’s a thoughtful twist (watch the ad before reading on).

In an ad created by Grey New York for A Petition for Stronger Gun Laws, we see what a shooting rampage might look like if the perpetrator used Civil War-era muskets rather than the unfortunately common automatic weapons of today. As directed by Adam Goldstein, the ad finds the potential murderer spends enough time on manual reloading to allow everyone to get away.





“Guns have changed,” a caption reads afterward. “Shouldn’t our gun laws?”

See the equally affecting print campaign Grey Canada created for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America here.