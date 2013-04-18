Here To Amuse You: See Art From The Martin Scorsese Exhibit

Last summer, Gallery1988 in L.A. held an Arrested Development -themed exhibit. It was fitting, since California is where the show is set. In December, the same gallery hosted a pop art tribute to director Judd Apatow –also fair, since the director tends to set his movies in the area as well. However, a Martin Scorsese exhibition in San Francisco is completely unacceptable. Perhaps that’s why it’s coming to New York City.





San Francisco-based Spoke Art gallery is bringing its exhibit Scorsese to New York for the weekend of April 19-21. Hosted by Bold Hype Gallery in Chelsea, the show features original artwork inspired by the films of master director Martin Scorsese. Over 65 artists contributed to the show, including Chuck Sperry, No Flesh, and Tessa Morrison, and many of them will be present for the show.

Some of the pieces on display remix the original posters for Scorsese’s films. Others imagine some of his iconic characters, such as Raging Bull’s Jake LaMotta, in unexpected new settings. Several will inevitably feature an unhinged Joe Pesci throwing someone a beating.

RSVP for the event online at Facebook, but first have a preview of what you’ll be seeing at the show in the slide show above.