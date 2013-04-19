5 Classic Ad Campaigns Get Modern Makeovers

One way to make an ad timeless is by veering away from topicality and current trends. Unfortunately, some elements beyond a person’s control will automatically date the material no matter how forward thinking it is. However, one creative is bringing back some ads from yesteryear to see how they’d look if they were made today.

Eoin Conlon, an ad creative working out of Dublin, made a pet project out of gussying up five classic ad campaigns and posting them on the online creative platform Behance. The new versions lean heavily on modern inventions like social media, YouTube, and tablets. Although the quality of the original ideas still stands, these ads seem to resist fitting into the new trends.





Have a look through the old and new versions in the slide show above, and let us know in the comments below which ad campaigns from the past you think might work with a modern makeover.