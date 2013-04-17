Ikea Reveals Heart of Darkness Within Every Garden Gnome

The coming of spring means spending more time outdoors again. For those of us with lawns, decks, or pools, this task probably involves a bit of redecorating. In a new ad for Ikea, however, the decorations don’t like that idea so much.

Created by agency Mother London, the new spot for Ikea’s garden furniture features a backyard battle royale between a couple and an armada of garden gnomes. Rather than creep around, Toy Story-style, and only wreak havoc when their owners’ backs are turned, these belligerent buggers are ready to go in broad daylight.





Not since the heyday of Chucky have we seen such pint-size carnage. As the Palace Of Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra covers Mötley Crüe’s classic, “Time for Change,” the gnomes set about stopping the couple from swapping them out for new ambiance with the kind of hostility you always feared they might possess.





A cliffhanger ending suggests the battle may have just begun.