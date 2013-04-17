Mind The (Income) Gap: See New Yorkers’ Wealth Broken Down By Subway Stop

Income inequality has been one of the defining problems of the modern era and a central issue in political discourse over several elections. And if some New Yorkers think that this issue, like obesity, is more pressing in the “real” America, a new infographic offers a clear view of the gap between the richest and poorest.

A New Yorker infographic created by designer and illustrator Larry Buchanan uses a simple mechanism to depict income disparity across the five boroughs of New York–the MTA subway system. Click on any New York City subway line to see an instant, graphic picture of the income levels at each stop on each line and the giant swings from, say, Tribeca to Marcy Ave in Brooklyn.

Pulling numbers from 2011 census data, the map shows that the highest income levels are, in fact, in Tribeca and Lower Manhattan–subway lines that have stops at Chambers Street and Park Place reflect a median annual income of $205,192. The lowest median income is $12,288, found at Sutter Avenue on the L line in Brooklyn.

See more stats above and at The New Yorker.



