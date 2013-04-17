Come Join the Cursor Party In This Interactive Video

If you’re watching the above video by lo-fi psych-rockers, Light Light, then you’re merely observing. By watching it on the dedicated website , however, you get to participate.

Directed by Amsterdam-based digital studio Moniker, the video for “Kilo” is a playful, inventive instructional that changes a little bit with each viewing. “Please note: We are recording your pointer,” a warning reads at the top of the video. Thus begins a series of prompts that send you dragging your cursor all around the screen for the song’s duration and ends with a notice that your cursor will be added to the video within a half hour.





At various points throughout, viewers are asked to identify their location on a map, point out their sexual preference, and follow within the lines of an evolving green landscape. With each swipe the viewer makes, a tidal wave of identical pointers from previous viewers follow–with a few inevitable stragglers going rogue.

Eventually, the challenges get even weirder. One downright existential prompt asks users to put their cursor on the part of a line that represents where they are on a journey between life and death. Another urges viewers to “not touch” the nude models in the center of the screen, knowing full well they will be disobeyed. These cheeky suggestions make this tribute to the cursor anything but cursory.





“After 50 years of pointing and clicking,” a caption on the video’s website reads, “we are celebrating the nearing end of the computer cursor with an ever-changing music video where all our computer cursors can be seen together for one last time.”

While it’s unclear what end it’s referring to, the goodbye party makes a solid case for many more years of the cursor regime.