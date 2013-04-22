How Many Of Those New Amazon Shows Will Fail? This Company Promises A Scientific Answer

Think you can’t predict the future? Amazon just announced the launch of 14 new original show pilots. Of the eight adult comedies (the others are kids’ shows), two will succeed.

At least according to New Media Metrics, a “content-investment and brand-alignment” company that claims to know with 67% accuracy whether a new show will be cancelled or renewed and can assess with 79% accuracy what its Nielson rating and rank order will be. Now they’re applying these powers of foresight to the world of online entertainment.



Amazon’s Zombieland and The Onion, along with Hulu’s original show Prisoners of War, and Lilyhammer from Netflix will draw and sustain significant audiences. But most of the new shows—including Amazon’s Browsers, Those Who Can’t, Supa-Natural, and Dark Minions; Hulu’s Pramface, The Only Way is Essex, The Awesomes, Fresh Meat, and Mother Up!; and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black–are destined for the dustbin; that is, they won’t find the necessary viewers. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Hemlock Grove, Amazon’s Alpha House, and Hulu’s Behind the Mask, The Wrong Mans and Braquo are “on the bubble.”

“There’s a lot of hubris in Hollywood,” says NMM cofounder Gary Reisman. “We can’t gut what shows and brands people in Kansas City are going to be highly attached to. You need an analytical framework to determine which shows are viable.”

Using its “LEAP” system, New Media Metrics makes its determinations based on the psychology of attachment theory: the idea that how secure a toddler feels with its parent will determine how that child behaves when the parent is temporarily absent. Insecure toddlers cry continuously when their mothers leave; secure toddlers play contently, because they instinctively know that their parents will return.



New Media Metrics believes that we’re all insecure toddlers when it comes to the shows we watch and the brands we buy. According to Reisman, people who are highly attached to a brand contribute 47% more to sales, are less price-sensitive, and will pay two and a half times more attention to brand ads. “If you’re highly attached, you’re 43% more likely to talk about the brand, instead of [the baseline likelihood of] 10%,” he says. “The same goes for media consumption.”

For the last eight years, NMM has sent a questionnaire to 3,000 people with a short synopsis of each new show in development. Subjects are asked to rate their emotional pull toward each show’s premise on a scale of 0-10. Zero means you couldn’t care less about the show. Ten means you’d finish watching it even if your house was on fire.