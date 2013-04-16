Kool-Aid Man Bursts Through Wall Of Nostalgia, Into Modern Era

That sentient sugar-slinging spokes-pitcher from your childhood is back. Known since 1954 for bursting through the walls of 1980s commercials (and a memorable Family Guy cameo), Kool-Aid Man has been keeping on the down-low since his last pants-wearing incarnation 13 years ago.

In a new campaign from agency Saatchi & Saatchi and VSA Partners, the character is seen as a giant every-jug, going about everyday activities. In addition to getting a CGI makeover, KAM will also be getting the requisite Facebook page for maximum interactivity and in June, Kool-Aid will launch a Kool-Aid Man PhotoBomb mobile app.











