Mesmerizing GIF Prepares Your Eyes To Take In “Bioshock” Optical Illusions

The following image probably looks like a typical bustling day in a subaquatic city. It won’t look that way in a minute though.





Staring at the mesmerizing, swirly-twirly GIF in the slide show above has an effect on your eyes that makes certain images really pop. Anything set underwater would take on a wavy new look, but as Reddit user Super Galactic Captain has pointed out, images of Rapture–the city from the video game Bioshock–take on an especially kinetic new dimension afterward.

Seeing this optical illusion is much easier than the Magic Eye posters of the 1990s. All you need to do is stare at the black-and-white GIF for 30-60 seconds and watch as the images above take on a shimmery quality, as though you’re viewing them through an illuminated fish tank.